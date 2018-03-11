Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cardinal Health (CAH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Cardinal Health registered strong performance in the Medical segment lately. The Pharmaceutical segment also witnessed strong growth in the Specialty business and gained a large number of Pharmaceutical Distribution customers. Further, the company is banking on strategic buyouts, joint ventures and supply agreements to drive growth. A strong fiscal 2018 outlook buoys optimism. On the flip side, despite growth in business, profits at the Pharmaceutical segment were hurt by generic pharmaceutical pricing. Huge investments in Pharmaceutical IT platform and lackluster generics performance are likely to mar Cardinal Health’s operational efficiencies in the upcoming quarter. Intense competition and customer concentration are other bottlenecks. Recently, the company closed the divestiture of its Cardinal Health China distribution.In the past year Cardinal Health underperformed the industry in which it belongs. “

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CAH. Bank of America began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an underperform rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an in-line rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.78.

Cardinal Health ( CAH ) opened at $71.16 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $84.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22,394.55, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.17. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $35.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4624 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Cardinal Health declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jon L. Giacomin sold 7,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $549,896.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,097.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Kaufmann sold 18,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $1,373,505.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,655,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,073 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Ffcm LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 615.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-cardinal-health-cah-to-hold.html.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company. The Company operates through two segments: Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. This segment also operates nuclear pharmacies and cyclotron facilities; provides pharmacy management services to hospitals, as well as medication therapy management and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers and payers, and provides services to healthcare companies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardinal Health (CAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.