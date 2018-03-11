Zacks: FGL Holdings (FG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.
Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $11.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned FGL an industry rank of 59 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.
FG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of FGL in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of FGL in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of FGL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FGL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th.
FGL (NYSE:FG) traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.47. 1,486,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,114. FGL has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $12.25.
About FGL
FGL Holdings, formerly CF Corporation, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company offers fixed annuities and life insurance products across the United States. The Company’s insurance subsidiaries include Fidelity & Guaranty Life Insurance Company (FGL Insurance), Fidelity & Guaranty Life Insurance Company of New York (FGL NY Insurance) and F & G Re Ltd.
