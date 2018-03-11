Zacks: Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) Given $8.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $8.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Celsius an industry rank of 113 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CELH has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Celsius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Celsius from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celsius (CELH) traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.16. 190,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,173. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing, sale and distribution of functional calorie-burning fitness beverages under the Celsius brand name. The Company’s product range includes Sparkling Grape Rush, Sparkling Watermelon, Sparkling Orange, Sparkling Wild Berry, Sparkling Cola, Raspberry Acai Green Tea, Peach Mango Green Tea, Flo Fusion Orange and Flo Fusion Berry.

