Zacks: Brokerages Set $6.50 Target Price for New Age Beverages Corp (NBEV)

Shares of New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $6.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned New Age Beverages an industry rank of 138 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NBEV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Age Beverages in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on New Age Beverages from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th.

New Age Beverages ( NASDAQ NBEV ) traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,075. New Age Beverages has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $120.81, a P/E ratio of -116.33 and a beta of 4.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBEV. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in New Age Beverages in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in New Age Beverages in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in New Age Beverages during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Age Beverages during the 3rd quarter worth $981,000. Finally, Pacific Grove Capital LP increased its position in New Age Beverages by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Grove Capital LP now owns 941,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 236,281 shares during the period. 12.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Age Beverages

The New Age Beverage Corporation, formerly Bucha, Inc, is a healthy functional beverage company. The Company is the owner of XingTea, XingEnergy, Aspen Pure and the Bucha Live Kombucha brands. The Company’s bucha Live Kombucha is a gluten free, organic certified, sparkling kombucha tea and is distributed in health and grocery chains across North America.

