Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT) (RHP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $284.06 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:RHP) will post sales of $284.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $280.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $287.40 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $276.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $284.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.33 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $345.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.37 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) opened at $77.69 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $57.78 and a twelve month high of $77.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,977.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.57%.

In related news, SVP Scott J. Lynn sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $222,332.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,696.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.81 per share, for a total transaction of $454,480.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,331 shares of company stock worth $576,523. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc owns and operates hotels in the United States. Its Hospitality segment operates a network of meetings-focused resorts, including the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee; the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida; the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas; and the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Prince Georges County, Maryland.

