Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will report earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.66. Pool posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Pool had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 70.46%. The company had revenue of $510.18 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Pool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.60.

Pool (POOL) traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.14. 201,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,121. Pool has a one year low of $97.25 and a one year high of $150.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $5,903.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.82%.

In other Pool news, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $7,104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $192,738.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,866,379.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,200 shares of company stock valued at $19,628,348 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pool

Pool Corporation is a distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. The Company is a distributor of irrigation and landscape products in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 344 sales centers in North America, Europe, South America and Australia, through its four distribution networks, including SCP Distributors (SCP), Superior Pool Products (Superior), Horizon Distributors (Horizon) and National Pool Tile (NPT).

