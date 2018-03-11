Zacks: Brokerages Expect Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Paypal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Paypal reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Paypal will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Paypal.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Paypal to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Vetr upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.66 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.97.

Shares of Paypal (NASDAQ PYPL) traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.71. 6,402,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,280,000. Paypal has a one year low of $41.74 and a one year high of $86.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $96,860.00 and a PE ratio of 49.82.

In other news, VP Aaron Anderson sold 9,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $729,127.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 5,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $439,791.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,186.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,413 shares of company stock valued at $15,348,028. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,354,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,204,003,000 after buying an additional 8,827,558 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in shares of Paypal by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 11,353,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $381,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paypal by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,404,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,109,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,405 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paypal by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,877,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $312,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Paypal by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,404,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,330 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company’s combined payment solutions, including its PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and Paydiant products, compose its Payments Platform.

