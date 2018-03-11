Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc (FRSH) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRSH) to report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Papa Murphy's’ earnings. Papa Murphy's reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa Murphy's will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Papa Murphy's.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa Murphy's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp purchased 58,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $286,930.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Papa Murphy's by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa Murphy's by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 546,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 15,343 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa Murphy's during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa Murphy's by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 31,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Papa Murphy's during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. 30.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Papa Murphy's (NASDAQ FRSH) traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.88. 11,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,217. The company has a market cap of $82.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.14. Papa Murphy's has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Papa Murphy's Company Profile

Papa Murphy’s Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a franchisor and operator of the Take ‘N’ Bake pizza chain in the United States. The Company franchises the right to operate Take ‘N’ Bake pizza franchises and operates Take ‘N’ Bake pizza stores owned by the Company.

