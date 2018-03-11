Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OncoSec Medical Inc (ONCS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.21). OncoSec Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OncoSec Medical.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on OncoSec Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine lowered OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on OncoSec Medical in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group set a $5.00 price objective on OncoSec Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

In related news, CEO Daniel J. O’connor purchased 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $25,000.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCS. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. 10.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ ONCS) traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,121. OncoSec Medical has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $2.95.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on designing, developing and commercializing gene therapies, therapeutics and medical approaches to stimulate an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, consists of a plasmid construct encoding the proinflammatory cytokine, IL-12, which is delivered into the tumor through in vivo electroporation.

