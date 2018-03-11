Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Incyte Co. (INCY) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Incyte reported earnings of ($0.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $444.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.23 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Incyte from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.83.

In other Incyte news, EVP Reid M. Huber sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total transaction of $167,506.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $486,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,670 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,181 in the last three months. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte (INCY) traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,361. Incyte has a 12-month low of $80.85 and a 12-month high of $153.15. The stock has a market cap of $19,945.10, a P/E ratio of -60.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late-stage development, and commercialized products, such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

