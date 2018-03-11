Zacks: Analysts Expect TheStreet, Inc. (TST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.62 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) will report sales of $15.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TheStreet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.34 million. TheStreet reported sales of $15.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TheStreet will report full year sales of $15.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.46 million to $64.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $68.03 million per share, with estimates ranging from $67.36 million to $68.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TheStreet.

TST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of TheStreet from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley set a $2.00 target price on shares of TheStreet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of TheStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of TheStreet in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TheStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Technology Crossover Management VI L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of TheStreet in the 4th quarter worth about $8,700,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of TheStreet by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 60,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TheStreet by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,316,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 261,593 shares during the last quarter. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TheStreet (NASDAQ TST) opened at $1.51 on Friday. TheStreet has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $74.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.80.

TheStreet announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TheStreet Company Profile

TheStreet, Inc (TheStreet) is a digital financial media company focused on the financial, and mergers and acquisitions environment. The Company’s collection of digital services provides users, subscribers and advertisers with a range of content and tools through a range of online, social media, tablet and mobile channels.

