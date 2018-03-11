Zacks: Analysts Expect 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) will report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 21Vianet Group’s earnings. 21Vianet Group posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 21Vianet Group.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

VNET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

21Vianet Group ( VNET ) traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 422,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,725. 21Vianet Group has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 19,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 15,716 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. 25.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Zacks: Analysts Expect 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/zacks-analysts-expect-21vianet-group-inc-vnet-will-announce-earnings-of-0-12-per-share.html.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider. The Company hosts its customers’ servers and networking equipment and provides interconnectivity. The Company also provides managed network services to enable customers to deliver data across the Internet through its data transmission network and smart routing technology.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 21Vianet Group (VNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.