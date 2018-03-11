Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.38 Billion

Equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will announce $5.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.43 billion and the lowest is $5.24 billion. ManpowerGroup reported sales of $4.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year sales of $5.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.64 billion to $23.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.28 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $23.77 billion to $24.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.23 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.88.

In other news, COO Darryl Green sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $1,172,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,781.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $118,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,069.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,547 shares of company stock valued at $6,842,051. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 678.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE MAN) opened at $122.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $8,095.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.34. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $97.15 and a 52-week high of $136.93.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc is a provider of workforce solutions and services. The Company’s segments include Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East (APME), Right Management and Corporate. The Company’s Americas segment includes operations in the United States and Other Americas. Its Southern Europe segment includes operations in France, Italy and Other Southern Europe.

