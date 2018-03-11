Xperi Co. (XPER) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 222.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,214 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Xperi were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Xperi by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the third quarter worth about $367,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Xperi by 285.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth about $622,000.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi Co. (NASDAQ XPER) opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,141.13, a PE ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 0.57. Xperi Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Xperi’s payout ratio is presently -70.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XPER shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Xperi in a report on Monday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Xperi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other news, insider Geir Skaaden acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 45,248 shares in the company, valued at $839,802.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Xperi Co. (XPER) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/xperi-co-xper-shares-bought-by-arizona-state-retirement-system.html.

Xperi Company Profile

Tessera Holding Corporation is a product and technology licensing company. The Company’s technologies and intellectual property are deployed, in areas, such as audio, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, three dimensional (3D) semiconductor interconnect and packaging.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Co. (NASDAQ:XPER).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.