WSFS Financial Co. (WSFS) Insider Thomas W. Kearney Sells 1,282 Shares

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) insider Thomas W. Kearney sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $63,676.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,923.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ WSFS) traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,590.61, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $89.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the third quarter worth $234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 25.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the third quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Merion Capital Group increased their target price on WSFS Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation is a savings and loan holding company. The Company’s subsidiary is Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB (WSFS Bank or the Bank), which is the bank and trust company. It operates in three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

