Worthington Industries (WOR) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.50.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. Worthington Industries has a one year low of $39.52 and a one year high of $53.27. The firm has a market cap of $2,810.00, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Worthington Industries will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

In other Worthington Industries news, VP Dale T. Brinkman sold 6,874 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $332,151.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,391,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 330,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,556,000 after buying an additional 200,719 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 23.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 948,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,629,000 after buying an additional 182,962 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,591,000. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 92.3% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 180,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Worthington Industries (WOR) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/worthington-industries-wor-lifted-to-buy-at-valuengine.html.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc is a metals manufacturing company, focused on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products. The Company’s segments include Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, Engineered Cabs and Other. The Steel Processing segment buys coils of steel from integrated steel mills and mini-mills, and also toll processes steel for steel mills, end users, service centers and other processors.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.