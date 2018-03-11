Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 175,000 Shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc (GTYH)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 460.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GTY Technology were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 822,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 50,329 shares in the last quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 410,232 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 615,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 393,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GTY Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors own 44.57% of the company’s stock.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH) opened at $9.92 on Friday. GTY Technology Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc is a blank check company. The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses (the business combination). The Company seeks to complete its initial business combination with a company or business that may be financially unstable or in its early stages of development or growth.

