Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (AFT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) by 107.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 64,476 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 58,260 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,830 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,080 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 74,749 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 26,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 12,225 shares during the period.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE AFT) opened at $16.63 on Friday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek current income and preservation of capital. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade and investments with similar characteristics.

