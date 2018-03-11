Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ WTFC) opened at $91.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,139.34, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $64.14 and a twelve month high of $91.51.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.47 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.35%. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.66, for a total transaction of $1,242,405.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,822,178.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 5,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total value of $461,424.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,883.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 152 shares of company stock valued at $10,629 and have sold 30,676 shares valued at $2,687,566. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 531.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 205,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,132,000 after purchasing an additional 19,271 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/wintrust-financial-wtfc-upgraded-to-buy-at-bidaskclub.html.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its businesses through three segments: community banking, specialty finance and wealth management. The Company offers community banking services to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.