WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 10,985 Shares of Ameren Corp (AEE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,985 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ameren were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameren from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Shares of Ameren Corp ( NYSE:AEE ) opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,099.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.32. Ameren Corp has a 52-week low of $51.89 and a 52-week high of $64.89.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. research analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 85.12%.

In related news, VP Martin J. Lyons sold 13,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $714,811.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bruce A. Steinke sold 1,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $105,954.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,986 shares of company stock valued at $925,147 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation is a utility holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company (ATXI). It operates through four segments. The Ameren Missouri segment includes all of the operations of Ameren Missouri. The Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution segment consists of the electric distribution business of Ameren Illinois.

