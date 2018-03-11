WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $663,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 96.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 223,065 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MHI Funds LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE WM) opened at $87.21 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.08 and a 1-year high of $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $38,690.00, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 2,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $181,528.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 60,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $5,207,826.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,194.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,291 shares of company stock valued at $9,154,833. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Macquarie raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc (WM) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is a provider of waste management environmental services. The Company’s segments include Solid Waste and Other. The Company’s Solid Waste segment includes its solid waste business. The Other segment includes its Strategic Business Solutions (WMSBS) organization; its landfill gas-to-energy operations and third-party subcontract and administration services managed by its Energy and Environmental Services and WM Renewable Energy organizations; its recycling brokerage services, and its service offerings and solutions, such as portable self-storage and long distance moving services, fluorescent lamp recycling and interests it holds in oil and gas producing properties.

