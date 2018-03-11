Williams Companies (WMB) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.27.

Shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) opened at $28.00 on Friday. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $23,870.00, a P/E ratio of 96.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. equities analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James E. Scheel sold 26,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $888,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $56,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,945 shares in the company, valued at $507,484.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,915 shares of company stock worth $1,057,995 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Williams Companies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 28,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. The Company is focused on connecting North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays to markets for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), and olefins. As of December 31, 2016, its interstate gas pipelines, midstream and olefins production interests were held through its investment in Williams Partners L.P.

