Willbros Group (WG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willbros Group (NYSE:WG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Willbros Group, Inc. is an independent contractor serving the oil, gas and power industries, providing construction, engineering and specialty services to industry and government entities worldwide. They place particular emphasis on projects in developing countries where they believe their experience gives them a competitive advantage. “

Shares of Willbros Group (NYSE:WG) traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.88. 124,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. Willbros Group has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WG. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Willbros Group by 292.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 133,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 99,609 shares during the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Willbros Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Willbros Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Willbros Group by 1,571.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 62,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP bought a new position in Willbros Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

About Willbros Group

Willbros Group, Inc is a specialty energy infrastructure contractor serving the oil and gas and power industries with offerings that primarily include construction, maintenance and facilities development services. The Company operates through three segments: Oil & Gas, Utility T&D and Canada. The Company provides services through operating subsidiaries.

