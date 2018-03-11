Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Shares Up 6.1%

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) shares shot up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.94 and last traded at $29.81. 5,151,710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 5,120,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.09.

A number of research firms recently commented on WLL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group set a $29.00 price target on Whiting Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $5.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

The stock has a market cap of $2,710.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.55 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 83.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David M. Seery sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $29,408.43. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,877.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 44.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 28,255,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $154,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,737,870 shares during the last quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 23.7% during the third quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 26,394,454 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $144,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057,592 shares during the last quarter. DW Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $10,390,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $31,776,000. Finally, Precocity Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $5,460,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in development, production, acquisition and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGLs) and natural gas.

