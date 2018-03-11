WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.12

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, FreiExchange, Lbank and EXX. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $28.94 million and $92,448.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00270110 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001304 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00019628 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010890 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 248,783,007 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin (XWC) is a three year old decentralized global blockchain with a focus on cyber security, payments & secure communications While available to everyone, WhiteCoin is driven by a dedicated community of supporters yet controlled by no one single individual. This attractive combination will help ensure stability, growth, and compelling technological developments.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Lbank, FreiExchange, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange and EXX. It is not possible to buy WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

