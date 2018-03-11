White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) Plans $1.00 Annual Dividend

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) declared an annual dividend on Friday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th.

White Mountains Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of -13.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect White Mountains Insurance Group to earn $14.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group (WTM) opened at $834.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3,121.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. White Mountains Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $786.23 and a fifty-two week high of $925.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 350 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $846.21, for a total transaction of $296,173.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,592,705.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) Plans $1.00 Annual Dividend” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/white-mountains-insurance-group-ltd-wtm-plans-1-00-annual-dividend.html.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company’s principal businesses are conducted through its insurance subsidiaries and other affiliates. Its segments include HG Global/BAM and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment consists of the operations of HG Global Ltd. (HG Global) and Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.