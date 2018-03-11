WeTrust Market Cap Reaches $21.02 Million (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $21.02 million and approximately $231,723.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeTrust token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00002603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, Livecoin and HitBTC. In the last week, WeTrust has traded down 35.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust’s genesis date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is not possible to buy WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

