West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) Director Buys $25,450.00 in Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Steven T. Schuler acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $25,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $26.20. 26,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,899. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $424.86, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.99. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 14.48%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company owns West Bank, which is a business-focused community bank. The Company operates in three markets, which include central Iowa; eastern Iowa, which is the area including and surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, Iowa, and the Rochester, Minnesota, area.

