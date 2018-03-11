WESCO International (WCC) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WESCO International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.69.

Shares of WESCO International (WCC) opened at $64.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2,945.71, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $70.95.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 768 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $50,350.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Louis Singleton sold 3,288 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $211,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,397.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 47.4% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a distributor of products and provider of supply chain management and logistics services used in industrial, construction, utility and commercial, institutional and government (CIG) markets. The Company is a provider of electrical, industrial and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers (OEM) products, construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services.

