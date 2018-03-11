Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $5.70 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,861 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 65,601 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 323,799 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 489,647 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $95,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 82,676 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 383,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,193,000 after purchasing an additional 156,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 180,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $235.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc ( NYSE UNH ) opened at $225.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $162.74 and a twelve month high of $250.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $218,820.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $52.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.57 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

In related news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.55, for a total transaction of $48,024.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,790,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,302,025.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry C. Renfro sold 22,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total value of $5,011,106.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,310,879.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,196 shares of company stock valued at $12,291,179. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

