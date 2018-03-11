WePower Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 11th. One WePower token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WePower has a total market cap of $44.60 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WePower has traded down 41.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WePower

WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 355,695,760 tokens. WePower’s official website is wepower.network . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

Buying and Selling WePower

WePower can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not possible to buy WePower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WePower must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WePower using one of the exchanges listed above.

