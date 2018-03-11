Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 64,955 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the February 15th total of 147,941 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,799 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) opened at $13.12 on Friday. Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $13.65.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 483,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 142,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 69,853 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 69,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 20,383 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 323,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 23,748 shares during the last quarter.
About Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund
Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income consistent with limiting its overall exposure to domestic interest rate risk. The Fund’s portfolio includes agency securities, asset-backed securities, common stocks, corporate bonds and notes, foreign corporate bonds and notes, foreign government bonds, loans, municipal obligations, non-agency mortgage-backed securities and short-term investments.
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.