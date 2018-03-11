Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 64,955 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the February 15th total of 147,941 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,799 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) opened at $13.12 on Friday. Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $13.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%.

In other Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund news, Director Ronald W. Stewart sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 119,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,120 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 483,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 142,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 69,853 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 69,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 20,383 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 323,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 23,748 shares during the last quarter.

About Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund

Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income consistent with limiting its overall exposure to domestic interest rate risk. The Fund’s portfolio includes agency securities, asset-backed securities, common stocks, corporate bonds and notes, foreign corporate bonds and notes, foreign government bonds, loans, municipal obligations, non-agency mortgage-backed securities and short-term investments.

