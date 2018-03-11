Welbilt (WBT) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Welbilt earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.52480992604 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

WBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Welbilt from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $24.00 price target on Welbilt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Welbilt in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of Welbilt ( NYSE:WBT ) opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,756.89, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.32. Welbilt has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $23.77.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $365.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.51 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 312.48% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. research analysts expect that Welbilt will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Josef Matosevic sold 3,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $73,133.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,765 shares of company stock worth $157,725 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Welbilt

Welbilt, Inc, formerly Manitowoc Foodservice, Inc, is a commercial foodservice equipment company. The Company designs, manufactures and supplies food and beverage equipment for the global commercial foodservice market, offering customers operator and patron insights, kitchen solutions, culinary expertise, and implementation support and service.

