Wedbush Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Caleres Inc (CAL)

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Caleres in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now expects that the textile maker will earn $2.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.66. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Caleres from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caleres has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 440.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,578 shares in the company, valued at $20,725,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard M. Ausick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $165,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,880.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,350 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 20.00%.
Caleres Company Profile
Caleres, Inc is a global footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is engaged in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites, as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. The Company operates through two segments: Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio.
