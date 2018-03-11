Wedbush Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Caleres Inc (CAL)

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Caleres in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now expects that the textile maker will earn $2.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.66. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Caleres from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caleres has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

Shares of Caleres ( CAL ) opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1,188.37, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Caleres has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $34.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 440.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,578 shares in the company, valued at $20,725,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard M. Ausick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $165,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,880.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,350 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Wedbush Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Caleres Inc (CAL)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/wedbush-brokers-decrease-earnings-estimates-for-caleres-inc-cal.html.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc is a global footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is engaged in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites, as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. The Company operates through two segments: Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.