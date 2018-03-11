WealthTrust Fairport LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

WealthTrust Fairport LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,499 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. WealthTrust Fairport LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 56,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,792,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,356,000. R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $871,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 904 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,984,000. 59.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,462.32, for a total value of $795,502.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,533 shares in the company, valued at $9,553,336.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,549.90, for a total value of $387,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,499,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,714 shares of company stock worth $8,462,195 in the last 90 days. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMZN ) opened at $1,578.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $833.50 and a 12-month high of $1,578.94. The company has a market capitalization of $764,351.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.31. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $60.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $1,600.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,360.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,472.95.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/wealthtrust-fairport-llc-raises-stake-in-amazon-com-inc-amzn.html.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.