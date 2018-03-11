Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) and EPR Properties (EPR) Head to Head Comparison

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: WRE) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EPR Properties has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. EPR Properties pays an annual dividend of $4.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 461.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EPR Properties pays out 131.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. EPR Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and EPR Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Real Estate Investment Trust $325.08 million 6.44 $19.66 million $0.26 102.50 EPR Properties $575.99 million 7.25 $262.96 million $3.28 17.12

EPR Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust. EPR Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and EPR Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 6.04% 1.80% 0.84% EPR Properties 45.65% 9.60% 4.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and EPR Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25 EPR Properties 1 4 3 0 2.25

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $29.33, indicating a potential upside of 10.07%. EPR Properties has a consensus target price of $69.43, indicating a potential upside of 23.63%. Given EPR Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EPR Properties is more favorable than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of EPR Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of EPR Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EPR Properties beats Washington Real Estate Investment Trust on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust. The Company’s business consists of the ownership and operation of real property in the greater Washington metro region. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of office buildings, multifamily buildings and retail centers. The Company’s segments include office, multifamily and retail. The Company’s office properties provide office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Company’s multifamily properties provide rental housing for individuals and families throughout the Washington metro region. Its retail properties are typically grocery store anchored neighborhood centers that include other small shop tenants or regional power centers with various junior box tenants. As of April 4, 2017, it owned a diversified portfolio of 50 properties, totaling approximately 6.0 million square feet of commercial space and 4,480 residential units, and land held for development.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust. The Company’s investment portfolio includes primarily entertainment, education and recreation properties. The Company’s segments include Entertainment, Education, Recreation and Other. The Entertainment segment consists of investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels. The Education segment consists of investments in public charter schools, early education centers and K-12 private schools. The Recreation segment consists of investments in ski areas, waterparks, golf entertainment complexes and other recreation. The Other segment consists primarily of land under ground lease, property under development and land held for development. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s owned real estate portfolio of megaplex theatres consisted of approximately 10.6 million square feet.

