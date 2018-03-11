Washington Federal (WAFD) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Washington Federal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.40.

Shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.90. The stock had a trading volume of 292,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,086.47, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Washington Federal has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $37.70.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.98 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 30.20%. sell-side analysts expect that Washington Federal will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Washington Federal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its operations through a federally insured national bank subsidiary, Washington Federal, National Association (the Bank). The business of the Bank consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing these funds in loans of various types, including first lien mortgages on single-family dwellings, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, loans on multi-family, commercial real estate and other income producing properties, home equity loans and business loans.

