Warburg Research Analysts Give bet-at-home.com (ACX) a €100.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($123.46) price target on bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ACX has been the topic of several other reports. Oddo Bhf set a €108.00 ($133.33) target price on bet-at-home.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €115.00 ($141.98) target price on bet-at-home.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of bet-at-home.com (ETR ACX) opened at €94.25 ($116.36) on Wednesday. bet-at-home.com has a 52 week low of €88.00 ($108.64) and a 52 week high of €150.30 ($185.56). The stock has a market capitalization of $655.83 and a PE ratio of 20.44.

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. The company operates through Sports Betting and eGaming segments. It provides sports betting, poker, casino games, and virtual sports through Internet. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

