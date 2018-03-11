Walton Reaches Market Capitalization of $566.94 Million (WTC)

Walton (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last seven days, Walton has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Walton has a total market capitalization of $566.94 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Walton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Walton token can currently be bought for approximately $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta, Coinrail, Coinnest and COSS.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008733 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.76 or 0.00951986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003161 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00014669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010456 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00040103 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00086966 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00174475 BTC.

RChain (RHOC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00015445 BTC.

About Walton

Walton was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Walton’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,898,178 tokens. Walton’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Walton is /r/waltonchain . Walton’s official Twitter account is @Waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain is a cryptocurrency project leveraging the Ethereum blockchain and RFID technology. “

Walton Token Trading

Walton can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, EtherDelta, Kucoin, Coinrail, Allcoin, OKEx, Coinnest and COSS. It is not possible to purchase Walton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walton must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Walton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

