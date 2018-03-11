Walmart (WMT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Walmart from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walmart from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $101.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $99.00 price target (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.40.

Walmart (WMT) opened at $88.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $109.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $265,210.00, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.04). Walmart had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $135.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $200,284.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,629.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,673,654 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,997,381,000 after acquiring an additional 440,343 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 45.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,982,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,360,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608,785 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,815,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,526,000 after acquiring an additional 440,989 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,804,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,156,909,000 after acquiring an additional 224,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,919,633 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $696,979,000 after acquiring an additional 45,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc, formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

