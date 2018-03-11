Wajax (WJX) PT Raised to C$32.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Wajax from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Wajax from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of Wajax (TSE:WJX) opened at C$24.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $489.66, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.74. Wajax has a fifty-two week low of C$18.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Wajax’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corp is a Canada-based distributor engaged in the sale and service support of mobile equipment, power systems and industrial components. The Company’s Equipment business is engaged in distribution, rental, modification and servicing of mobile equipment from manufacturers. Its Power Systems business is engaged in distribution, sales, service of heavy-duty engines, transmissions, and power generation product sales, service, and rentals across Canada.

