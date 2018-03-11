W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (WPC) Shares Bought by Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America increased its position in W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (NYSE:WPC) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,502 shares during the quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. REIT were worth $7,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 293,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,194,000 after acquiring an additional 24,344 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. REIT by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 48,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. REIT by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in W.P. Carey Inc. REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in W.P. Carey Inc. REIT during the third quarter valued at about $602,000. 49.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. ValuEngine lowered W.P. Carey Inc. REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI lowered W.P. Carey Inc. REIT from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised W.P. Carey Inc. REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT in a report on Sunday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

W.P. Carey Inc. REIT ( NYSE WPC ) opened at $61.57 on Friday. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT has a 52-week low of $59.23 and a 52-week high of $72.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6,583.74, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $196.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that W.P. Carey Inc. REIT will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Inc. REIT Company Profile

W. P. Carey provides long-term, sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions for companies worldwide, and manages a global investment portfolio. It has two primary business segments. Under the investment management segment, the Company earns revenue as the advisor to publicly owned, non-actively traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are sponsored by the Company under the Corporate Property Associates brand name (the CPA REITs) and invests in similar properties.

