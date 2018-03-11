Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Vornado recently reported better-than-expected performance for fourth-quarter 2017 with both funds from operations (FFO) per share and total revenues exceeding estimates. Results reflected growth in occupancy and same-store net operating income (NOI) in the New York portfolio. The company has a portfolio of premium assets in high-rent, high barrier-to-entry markets as well as a diverse tenant base. Its robust balance sheet also keeps us optimistic. Moreover, as part of its portfolio repositioning efforts, the company has been aggressively disposing its assets. However, dilutive impact on earnings from divestitures of assets cannot be bypassed in the near term. Also, intense competition and hike in interest rates remain concerns. Further, shares of Vornado have underperformed the industry in the past three months.”

VNO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Sandler O’Neill set a $75.00 target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.25.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE VNO ) opened at $68.21 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $12,846.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $536.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5,978.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company conducts its business through Vornado Realty L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company operates through two segments: New York and Washington, DC. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s New York segment consisted of 28.3 million square feet in 86 properties.

