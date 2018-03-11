Vodafone Group (VOD) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.17

Press coverage about Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vodafone Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the cell phone carrier an impact score of 45.5793985238676 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ VOD) traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.04. 1,575,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,139,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $32.75.

VOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Vodafone Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.36.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) is a telecommunications company. The Company’s business is organized into two geographic regions: Europe, and Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific (AMAP). Its segments include Europe and AMAP. Its Europe segment includes geographic regions, such as Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Other Europe.

