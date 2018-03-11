Vodafone Group (VOD) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.17

Press coverage about Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vodafone Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the cell phone carrier an impact score of 45.5793985238676 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.
Shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ VOD) traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.04. 1,575,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,139,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $32.75.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) is a telecommunications company. The Company’s business is organized into two geographic regions: Europe, and Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific (AMAP). Its segments include Europe and AMAP. Its Europe segment includes geographic regions, such as Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Other Europe.
