Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,369,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,734,000 after buying an additional 273,926 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $4,862,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,137,000 after buying an additional 50,972 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,738,000 after buying an additional 120,654 shares during the period. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $16,292.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.69. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $36.99.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 18 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 0.00560224089635854%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 121.13%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PBA. Macquarie downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is an energy transportation and service provider. The Company operates through four segments. The Conventional Pipelines segment consists of the tariff-based operations of pipelines and related facilities to deliver crude oil, condensate and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota, United States.

