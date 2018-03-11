Virtu Financial LLC Invests $367,000 in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 7.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 7.5% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 150,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 39.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 80,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the third quarter worth about $1,607,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Macquarie raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.42.

Shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated ( SAVE ) opened at $43.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2,940.00, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.12 million. Spirit Airlines had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

