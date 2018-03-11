Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (VIPS) Holdings Cut by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 460,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after buying an additional 17,685 shares during the period. AO Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,313,000. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,378,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,878,000 after buying an additional 784,066 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 863,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after buying an additional 90,889 shares during the period. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE VIPS) opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,070.00, a P/E ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 2.31.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Vipshop had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VIPS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Nomura boosted their price target on Vipshop to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp set a $17.00 price target on Vipshop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Vipshop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.11.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (VIPS) Holdings Cut by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/vipshop-holdings-ltd-vips-holdings-cut-by-caisse-de-depot-et-placement-du-quebec.html.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company is an online discount retailer for brands in China. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales mainly on its vip.com Website. The Company’s segment is sales, product distribution and offering of goods on its online platforms.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.