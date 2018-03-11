Viking Global Investors LP Takes Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 618,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,139,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,009 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $742,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 130,254 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,760,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000.

In other news, VP Randall J. Holder sold 7,120 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $883,948.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $327,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,431 shares of company stock valued at $24,672,592 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $142.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $149.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.40.

Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) opened at $128.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $12,657.65, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.91. Diamondback Energy Inc has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $134.52.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $399.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.74 million. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 40.02% and a return on equity of 9.63%. equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s total net acreage position in the Permian Basin was approximately 105,894 net acres.

