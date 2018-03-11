Viking Global Investors LP Buys New Holdings in Jianpu Technology Inc (JT)

Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Jianpu Technology Inc (NYSE:JT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,617,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,000. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 0.29% of Jianpu Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JT. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology in the 4th quarter worth $35,219,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology in the 4th quarter worth $10,019,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology in the 4th quarter worth $828,000.

Shares of Jianpu Technology Inc (JT) opened at $6.00 on Friday. Jianpu Technology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Jianpu Technology Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on JT shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jianpu Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jianpu Technology in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jianpu Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jianpu Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Jianpu Technology Profile

Jianpu Technology Inc provides an open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products in China. The Company, through its technology, provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user’s particular financial needs and credit profile. Financial service providers offer a wide variety of financial products on our platform, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

