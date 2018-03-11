Viacoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.04 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.11 or 0.00022193 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Bittrex and Coinroom. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $48.53 million and $4.04 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.66 or 0.01984070 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007267 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00017556 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00025177 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001154 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 22,996,827 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Poloniex, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Coinroom. It is not possible to purchase Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.